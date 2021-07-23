Bird flu reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 23 (IANS) Bird flu has been reported from a poultry farm at Koorachundu in Kerala's Kozhikode district, official sources said on Friday.

Around 300 poultry birds at the farm was reported to have died on Tuesday.

Following this, local authorities decided to send the samples for further testing and when the reports arrived from a laboratory, it was found out that the cause was bird flu.