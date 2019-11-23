Bird hit could affect passenger planes too: Goa Congress

Panaji, Nov 23 (IANS) A bird hit which resulted in the crash of an Indian Navy MiG-29K fighter jet after taking off at Goa's Dabolim International Airport on November 16, could also bring down a passenger aircraft in the future, Goa Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello said.

He also said the state government was reluctant to crack down on illegal constructions and a fish market in close proximity of the airport -- despite requests from the Indian Navy -- due to political considerations.

"The MiG-29K fighter jet that crashed was due to a bird hit. The government has remained a mute spectator and insensitive to this grave incident. Such a disaster could happen to a passenger aircraft. God Forbid! Is the government waiting for such a disaster?" D'Mello told a press conference at the state Congress headquarters in Panaji.

He also said that several of the new constructions in question near the airport belong to a real estate developer who is an aide of a sitting BJP minister.

On November 16, a MiG-29K trainer flight crashed after a bird hit, just after it took off the airport, which functions out of the Indian Navy base INS Hansa. Both pilots had managed to safely eject themselves to safety after both the engines of their jet failed.

The Goa government and the Indian Navy have been on a path of confrontation over several illegal constructions in close proximity of the airport and formulation of a new colour coded zoning map, which necessitates permission from the naval authorities for construction of buildings in close proximity of the aviation facility.

While local BJP MLA Mauvin Godinho has accused the Indian Navy of trying to control land resources in Goa, especially near the airport by batting for strict constructions regulations owing to security consideration, the Indian Navy in an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court's Panaji bench earlier this month has said that the residential complexes in question, which have been constructed in the airport funnel zone are "detrimental to aviation safety".

