Birender Singh Yadav appointed as Indian Ambassador to Iraq

Last Updated: Sat, Oct 26, 2019 05:31 hrs

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Birender Singh Yadav has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Iraq, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
A 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Yadav is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a statement by the MEA read.
Meanwhile, the MEA on Friday also announced the appointment of Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi as India's next High Commissioner to Samoa.


Pardeshi, who is already serving as the Ambassador to New Zealand, will concurrently work as the next High Commissioner to Samoa, with residence in Wellington.
He is a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. (ANI)

