Birla meets IPU President, discusses India's active engagement in Inter-Parliamentary cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Duarte Pacheco during the visit of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to Rome to attend the P20 Summit on Saturday.



They both discussed IPU's activities including the upcoming IPU Assembly next month and India's active engagement in Inter-Parliamentary cooperation.

On Friday, the Speaker met President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Rome and exchanged views on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Birla congratulated Alberti Casellati for the successful organisation of the Parliamentary Speakers Summit.

An eight-member parliamentary delegation from India including Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary Generals of both Houses of Parliament has participated in the summit.

Birla was leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit which was being organised in Rome from October 7 to 8. (ANI)

