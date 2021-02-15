BitPay adds support for Apple Pay for easier payments

Users of the service can now add the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard to their Apple Pay wallets. The card allows users to convert cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin into spendable fiat currency, and then load it onto the prepaid card for payments, reports AppleInsider.

"We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay Card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto. Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases," the report quoted the company's spokesperson as saying.

To add the card to Apple's Wallet app, users will need to have the latest version of the BitPay app, which is 12.1.0.

BitPay also said that support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay is going to release at the end of this quarter.

Apple's integration of cryptocurrency transactions within its service model could potentially generate more than $40 billion in revenue.

