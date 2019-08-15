BJ MLA slams Owaisi for his remarks on abrogation of article 370

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP Telangana lawmaker Thakur Raja Singh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks over the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Muslims have no issues and are happy with the revocation of the special status. Owaisi cannot comprehend how much development will take place there," said Singh.Singh's comments came after Owaisi called the centre's decision a "historic blunder"."Prime Minister Modi does not have the political wisdom. He loves Kashmir but not its people," Owaisi had said.Continuing his tirade against Owaisi, Singh said that the former must think about the Muslims of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana first."The Muslims are facing many problems in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Waqf board land is being grabbed by his party members. He must think about the Muslims being trafficked to Middle East countries before he thinks of Kashmir," he remarked.The central government had, on August 5, announced withdrawing of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)