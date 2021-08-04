BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty demands passenger train service for Kendrapara

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mohanty said, "We are thankful to the Central government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that there is rail connectivity in this district and freight train services are operational.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty on Wednesday raised a question in the Parliament that by when the people of Kendrapara district in Odisha will be able to use passenger train service.

"During the Budget Session, I had raised the issue that there are no passenger train services in Kendrapara. However, I got the reply from the Railway Ministry that the Kendrapara Road railway station is just 5 km from Cuttack, so it is not operationally feasible for any rail connectivity.

"I want to clarify that Kendrapara Road is not in Kendrapara district and in Kendrapara district, no passenger train services are operational and it is 60 km from Cuttack."

The BJD MP further said that people of the district are yet to get passenger train service for the employment of youth, for revenue generation and for the development of Kendrapara.

"Thus, I demand passenger train service on behalf of the people of Kendrapara," he added.

