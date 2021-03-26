BJD names Rudra Pratap Maharathy for Odisha by-poll

Rudra Pratap Maharathy is the son of late BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy, whose demise has necessitated the bypoll.

Bhubaneswar, March 26 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the name of Rudra Pratap Maharathy as the party candidate for Pipili Assembly by-poll scheduled to be held on April 17.

"I thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for reposing faith in me. I am hopeful that the people of Delang and Pipili will support me and help me emerge victorious in the bypoll," said Rudra Pratap.

"I will leave no stone unturned for the development of my constituency and try my best to fulfill the dreams of my father,a he added.

The BJP on Thursday named Ashrit Pattanayak as the party candidate for the upcoming by-poll.

Pattanayak had given a tough fight to late BJD leader Pradeep Mohanty in 2019 election.

The Congress party is expected to declare the party candidate soon.

