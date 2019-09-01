BJP, Bajrang Dal taking money from Pakistan's ISI: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's intelligence agency- the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Stirring a controversy, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Singh has also claimed that non-Muslims are spying for the ISI, more than the Muslims."Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from the ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood," he said while speaking to reporters in Bhind on Saturday.Adding that the "Congress party is fighting the ideology of the BJP and Sangh", he said, "They (BJP and Sangh) have not participated during the Indian freedom struggle and now they are teaching us lessons on Nationalism."On being by asked by the reporters to comment on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "If former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Sheikh Abdullah had not trusted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru then Kashmir would not have been with us. So it is important to gain the trust of the people of Kashmir."He also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should learn from former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had said that the solution of Kashmir problem lies in three words - "Democracy (Jamhuriyat), Kashmiriyat and Insaniyat."The senior Congress leader continued that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have ended the democracy and Kashmiriyat and have paid no attention to Insaniyat (humanity) after abrogating Article 370 from the region.Meanwhile, speaking about the economic condition of the country, he said, "Economic condition is deteriorating in the country, there are no jobs, government and banks have no money and the now the central government is taking money from the RBI to run the government. So, Prime Minister Modi should think about how to improve the economy and leave everything aside." (ANI)