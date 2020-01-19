BJP, Cong workers clash in Bhopal; Mayor escapes unhurt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Party workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress clashed during the launch programme for a Hawkers' Corner in Bhopal on Sunday.

Workers from both the parties were seen throwing chairs at each other, while the police attempted to bring the situation under control.



Congress workers had allegedly objected to the inauguration in ward 28 by Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma of the BJP, stating that the state government belonged to Congress party, which should take up such initiatives.

Sharma, who was prevented from inaugurating the function managed to escape unhurt.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

