BJP, Congress in close race in Haryana, says exit poll

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight in Haryana Assembly elections, an exit poll said on Tuesday with the ruling party slightly ahead of its main rival.

The exit poll by India Today-Axis My India is the only one which has not predicted an outright victory for BJP in the state. The party is projected to be slightly ahead of Congress with both parties within striking distance of forming government.

It says none of the two main contenders will get full majority in the 90-member house.The poll says BJP is poised to 32 to 44 seats and Congress between 30 to 42 seats. This is the best exit poll prediction for Congress.The poll says Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is expected to win between six to 10 seats while others are likely to secure 6-10 seats in the state.Exit polls telecast on Monday after the polling in the state had given the BJP a good margin of victory. According to Times Now exit poll, BJP is expected to win 71 seats. ABP News-C Voter gave 70 seats to the BJP and eight seats to Congress in the state.The News18-IPSOS gave 75 seats to BJP and 10 to Congress. NewsX-Polstrat exit poll predicted 65-70 seats for BJP and 15-20 seats for Congress. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 52-63 seats to BJP and 15-19 seats to the Congress.BJP won 47 seats and Congress 15 in the last assembly elections. Haryana has recorded 68.47 per cent polling in the assembly poll. (ANI)