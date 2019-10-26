BJP, Congress slam TRS celebrations post Huzurnagar by-poll victory

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Following TRS's massive rally after winning the Huzurnagar assembly by-election, BJP made a scathing attack on the party saying that the rally should be renamed as 'deception rally', while Congress alleged that TRS has won the elections by 'unethical means'.

TRS leaders and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday took out a huge rally celebrating the victory. However, the opposition parties slammed their celebrations and trained guns at TRS for the same.K Krishna Saagar Rao, the chief spokesperson of Telangana BJP stated that "TRS Huzurnagar public rally didn't seem to be a gratitude rally but an endorsement of their 'brand'. With a slew of false promises made by KCR, which he will never deliver, the rally should be renamed as deception rally instead."Rao further questioned the credibility of KCR's promises made to the people of Huzurnagar."His government in its entire six years of rule has not given funds to any gram panchayat across the state. However, today KCR promised Rs 20 lakh to each village and Rs 30 lakh to each Mandal in Huzurnagar. How can anyone believe these shallow promises?" said Rao."Going by KCR's statements, if Huzurnagar hasn't developed even a bit and if irrigation water issues of 1997 still exist here, then isn't the Chief Minister and his government partially responsible?" he questioned.On the other hand, Dasoju Sravan, Congress spokesperson claimed that after winning 'unethically' TRS is celebrating its 'immoral victory'."TRS has won in Huzunagar by unethical means and now they want to celebrate their immoral victory. They have misused the government machinery and distributed crores of rupees and liquor and hence they won. Finally, victory is not an endorsement of dictatorial misdeeds of KCR," said Sravan.TRS assembly candidate Saidi Reddy on Thursday won the by-election in Huzurnagar with a majority of over 40,000 votes.She defeated Congress candidate N Padmavathi Reddy, who is the wife of former PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (ANI)