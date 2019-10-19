BJP, CPI takes out rallies, block highway to support agitation by RTC employees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The leaders of BJP and Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday took out rallies and blocked the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway to lend support to the ongoing agitation by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

Due to the blockade, a heavy traffic jam of five kilometers was reported on the highway. All the business shops were also shut in the area.



The protesters also punctured the tyre and cut the diesel pipe of RTC buses being run by private drivers.

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. The ongoing strike by employees of TSRTC entered its 14th day on Friday.

According to sources, the state government is set to form a committee including ministers and officials as per the directions of the High Court, to hold talks with the TSRTC unions. (ANI)

