BJP, Jana Sena to hold joint massive parade on Feb 2 in Vijayawada

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided to organise a joint massive parade from Seethanagaram locks at Prakasam Barrage to exhibition grounds on Bandar Road in Vijayawada on February 2.

The massive parade will begin at 2 pm.

The decision was announced jointly by Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana, state in-charge Sunil Deodhar, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, former central minister Daggubati Purandhareswari, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar in Delhi, on Wednesday.



The massive rally is aimed at giving an assurance to the farmers who sacrificed their valuable lands for the welfare of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh. A decision to this effect was taken after having a discussion with BJP leaders at various levels. (ANI)

