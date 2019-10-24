BJP, Shiv Sena continue to surge in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are continuing to surge in Maharashtra with leads on 99 and 60 assembly constituencies, respectively, as counting of votes is underway, according to official trends of the Election Commission (EC).

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead in 48 seats and its ally Congress on 40, at the time of filing this report.

There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. Counting of votes began at 8 am today.The state went to polls in a single phase on October 21.The BJP had contested on 150 seats while Shiv Sena had fielded its candidates in 124 constituencies in the state. The remaining seats were left for smaller allies. On the other hand, Congress contested the polls in alliance with the NCP.Most exit polls have predicted the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance getting elected in Maharashtra but have differed in their projection of the number of seats.The assembly elections are the first after the BJP-led government's decision to revoke Article 370. A verdict in its favour will give a boost to the party ahead of the winter session of Parliament next month.A victory will also keep the political momentum with the BJP after its emphatic victory in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The polls are equally as crucial for the Congress which has faced desertions after its second successive debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. A strong performance will help the party in its process of electoral revival.The BJP has already declared that incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue to lead the state government if the party is voted to power. (ANI)