BJP a travel agency for wilful defaulters: Cong

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has handed over assets worth Rs 9,371 crore belonging to fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to state-run banks, the Congress questioned the BJP for aiding the fugitives and accused it of being a 'travel agency for wilful defaulters'.

Jaiveer Shergill, Congress spokesperson said, "Instead of celebrating, the BJP should be explaining to the Nation as to why bank frauds have increased by 57 per cent in the past 7 years; Why instead of building a 5 trillion dollar economy the BJP government has dug a hole of 5 trillion dollar bad bank loans? And, with whose help in BJP Mallya escaped?"

He said, "The truth is that under the BJP only the ease of looting India has flourished and not the ease of doing business. BJP is a travel agency for wilful defaulters and fraudsters who scoot from India with ease after looting the public money."

The ED said in a statement said that Mallya, Nirav Modi and Choksi have defrauded public sector banks by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the banks.

The ED has booked the three on the basis of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The financial probe agency said that the ED has taken swift action by unearthing a myriad web of domestic and international transactions and stashing of assets abroad.

"Investigation has also irrevocably proved that these three accused persons used dummy entities controlled by them for rotation and siphoning off the funds provided by the banks," the ED said.

It further said that the ED has attached or seized assets worth Rs 18,170.02 crore which included assets worth of Rs 969 crore located abroad.

