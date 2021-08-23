BJP, AAP slug it out over 'first' smog tower

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Delhi BJP on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that India's first smog tower had been inaugurated on Monday and accused him of "mastery in lying".



The party said that Delhi's first smog tower was installed by BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir in 2020.

Delhi BJP also accused the Chief Minister of misleading people.

"Delhi's first smog tower was installed by Gautam Gambhir in 2020. CM Kejriwal has done mastery in lying. Stop misleading the people, they know all your dirty tricks. You're a credit seeker, rest you've done nothing for Delhiites. Wake up from the slumber!" BJP's Delhi unit said in a tweet.

Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated a smog tower in Connaught Place said it was India's first smog tower.

"To fight pollution, we have installed India's first smog tower in Delhi today. This technology has been imported from America. This is a 24-meter tall tower, will clean the air of one-kilometre range, will pull the air from above and release it downward, and will release 1000 square meters per second," he said at the event.

The BJP shared an image of Gautam Gambhir with the first-of-its-kind 20 feet air purifier.

It said the air purifier treats 2,40,000 - 6,00,000 cubic metre air per day.

The BJP MP had said in November 2020 that east Delhi's third air purifier had been installed.

"Work is seen, lies have to be shown. East Delhi's third Air Purifier! Everyone's right to clean air!" he had tweeted in Hindi.

The claim and counter-claim triggered a political row on Twitter, with netizens actively debating and taking sides.

"The whole party is filled with liars. Is it Aam Aadmi party or Jhoote Aadmi Party," said a Twitter user.

Another user called the Chief Minister "pathetic."

An AAP supporter, however, said, "It is a toy of Rs 5 lakh and not a smog tower."

"Just because Gautam Gambhir decided to call his toy air purifier as smog tower, doesn't mean everyone can be fooled," he said.

There has been widespread concern over pollution levels in Delhi. (ANI)