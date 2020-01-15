BJP accuses AAP of fielding controversial leaders

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has awarded tickets to candidates accused of inciting violence during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

Ex-AAP MLA Mishra took to Twitter and said the three candidates -- Amanatullah Khan, Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Iqbal -- have been fielded by the AAP even though they are accused of inciting violence at Delhi's Okhla, Seelampur and Matia Mahal. He called the AAP a 'gang' and not a party.

He said: "AAP is not a political party, but a gang. Amanatullah Khan, Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Iqbal, who have been accused of beating the Chief Secretary, got tickets from violence-hit areas, while Shastri ji's grandson who fought during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, has been axed."

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party released the list of candidates for all the 70 seats in Delhi. The list includes controversial leader Amanatullah Khan along with Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Iqbal. A criminal case is pending against Amanatullah Khan for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Khan had also been booked by Ghaziabad police for inciting violence. Delhi will go to the polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.