BJP accuses Kejriwal of politicising doorstep ration delivery scheme

Gupta alleged that at a time when all the state governments are in the process of implementing the central government's 'one nation, one ration card' scheme, the Kejriwal government is stalling it for political gains.

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Amid the ongoing tussle between Centre and AAP dispensation over the doorstep ration delivery scheme in the national capital, Delhi president Adesh Gupta on Saturday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of politicising the issue.

Addressing the media, Gupta said: "The AAP on Friday alleged that the central government has been stopping Delhi government's 'mukhya mantri ghar ghar ration yojna, but the next day they announced to remove the name 'mukhyamantri' from the scheme for its implementation."

"Today's act of removing the name 'mukhyamantri' from the scheme shows that Kejriwal is only politicising the issue," the BJP chief said.

"Despite being in power for the last six year, the AAP government has been saying there is corruption in the public distribution system of ration which proves that Kejriwal has failed to check corruption.

There is a need for a probe to ascertain the scale of corruption in ration distribution during the AAP government," Gupta added.

