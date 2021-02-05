BJP accuses PSC of conducting backdoor postings in Kerala

Citing the example of former CPI(M) MP M.B. Rajesh's wife, Ninitha Kanichery getting posted as the Assistant Professor at Sree Shankara Sanskrit University in Kalady, Surendran said that wives of several CPI(M) leaders have been getting backdoor postings in government departments across the state.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) Kerala BJP chief K Surendran on Friday accused the state government of converting the Public Service Commission (PSC) into a non-functional entity and is rampantly conducting postings through backdoor.

Professor Ummer Tharammal, the expert member of the interview panel which was attended by Kanichery, has alleged that the list was totally manipulated and she was given the first rank under the Muslim quota, for the post.

The Kerala BJP president also accused the state government of looting public money and said that the CPI(M) cadres have been filling up posts at the government departments.

He also attacked the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy saying that he was the epitome of corruption.

The BJP president J.P. Nadda had chalked out several programmes including micro level management of booths and also called upon the party leaders to concentrate more on the booths rather than thrusting into the limelight.

Surendran said that the BJP with its "Mission Kerala" project is eyeing win in Kerala.

Speaking to IANS, the Kerala BJP chief said: "BJP is the only alternative in Kerala. Both the CPI (M) and Congress have no moral right to attack the saffron party in the state as these parties are in a political alliance in West Bengal while fighting each other at Kerala. This is a farce and both these parties are trying to hoodwink the people of the state."

