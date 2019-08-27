BJP added 4.55 crore new members during the membership drive says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi (India), August 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during its recent membership drive, has increased its strength by over 4.55 crore members, taking the number of its members to 15.55 crore, said the convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) membership drive Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah and guidance of Working President J P Nadda and General Secretary B L Santhosh the BJP has added over 4.55 crore members as part of the membership campaign," former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.The BJP leader, who headed the party's membership campaign thanked the party workers for their efforts in adding new members to the party fold and hoped that the party would create a new record."Through continuing efforts of the party workers, 50 lakh new members were added through the offline process," he said.BJP's membership drive began on July 6, the birth anniversary of its founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and concluded on August 20.The party had claimed to have 11 crore members ahead of the beginning of membership drive. The party had set the target to increase the number of members by 20 per cent, which is 2.20 crore.The membership drive was the first step towards the election of the new BJP President who is likely to elected by January 2020.Nearly 67 lakh new members were added in Uttar Pradesh taking the numbers of BJP members in the electorally crucial state to over 1.95 crore. On a single day, the party added 10 lakh new members on August, 19.The party added over 15 lakh new members in Delhi within a span of 1.5 months. The party has also gained in increasing its strength in West Bengal, where over 35 lakh new members joined the party.According to party leaders during the successful membership drive over three crore new members were added through missed calls while around one lakh were added through Namo App and the BJP website. (ANI)