BJP against changing WB's name, will never let this happen: Debasree Chaudhuri

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Thursday rubbished the demand of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla.

"BJP is always against it and we will never let this happen. Mamta's argument behind it is about chronology but that is not valid. Bangla would be like Bangladesh and we will never let it happen," MoS for Woman and Child Development Chaudhuri told ANI here.



Earlier today, the West Bengal Chief Minister had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office and handed over a letter on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue while yesterday, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions with over the issue of changing the name of West Bengal.

While asking on Amit Shah attending Durga pooja and JP Nadda's visit to the state for tarpan, Debasree said, "It is a part of our culture, we do tarpan for our workers who have been killed and pooja celebration is also our culture. We do not do politics over cultures just like TMC does during Moharram for appeasement politics."

She further added, "Mamata Banerjee is against NRC but it will happen as Home Minister said we do not have many resources to feed foreigners and give birth to JeM like terrorist groups." (ANI) Earlier today, the West Bengal Chief Minister had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office and handed over a letter on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue while yesterday, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions with over the issue of changing the name of West Bengal.While asking on Amit Shah attending Durga pooja and JP Nadda's visit to the state for tarpan, Debasree said, "It is a part of our culture, we do tarpan for our workers who have been killed and pooja celebration is also our culture. We do not do politics over cultures just like TMC does during Moharram for appeasement politics."She further added, "Mamata Banerjee is against NRC but it will happen as Home Minister said we do not have many resources to feed foreigners and give birth to JeM like terrorist groups." (ANI)