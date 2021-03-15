BJP, AIADMK file nomination for same seat in Puducherry

BJP leader Vivian Richards, son of former MLA A John Kumar, had vacated the seat for V Narayanaswamy when he became the Chief minister. Later John Kumar left the Congress to join the BJP and has been nurturing the constituency even after he had vacated the seat.

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) The BJP and AIADMK which are alliance partners have filed nominations for the same seat, Nelithope in Puducherry. The seat which was vacated by the former Chief minister and Congress leader V Narayanaswamy is now a bone of contention between the BJP and the AIADMK.

AIADMK former MLA Om Sakthi Sagar who had won the seat in 2011 but lost to John Kumar in 2016 filed the nomination from the Nelithope constituency. It has to be seen in the days to come who will contest the seat and whether a truce will be achieved in the NDA among the parties.

V Karthikeyan of the DMK is the candidate of the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) for Nelithope constituency and he has also filed his nomination papers.

BJP state president Swaminathan while speaking to IANS said, "These are small matters and these things happen in a political front. Discussions are on and we will iron out the differences in the days to come. All is well in AIADMK, BJP alliance and we will win the elections with ease."

--IANS

aal/bg