BJP ally JD-U supports Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) BJP ally JD(U) supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

JD(U) member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said his party supports the Bill. "I am supporting this Bill. I was really amazed about this Bill and what is being discussed in the House."

He claimed that the bill is simple that the people who were persecuted due to religion will be given citizenship rights and protected.

"Who all are citizens of India have equal rights... India has its own culture," he said, adding that people are unnecessarily making a hue and cry of it.

He also stressed that India had three Presidents hailing from minority communities. "But we all know what is happening in Pakistan with minorities," Singh said. Talking about his party, Singh said: "We support brotherhood. In this country, if anything happens in the name of religion we will never be behind it. We all are Indians." Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the Upper House on Wednesday saying that the Bill is a ray of hope for minority people living in a very critical situation in India's three neighbouring countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - as well as for those who came to India but have not been given citizenship. The Bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha on Monday. sk/kr