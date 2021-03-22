BJP announces campaign committee for Tirupati bypoll

"For the Tirupati by-election, the campaign committee and Assembly constituency-wise in-charges information has been announced," said Veerraju late on Sunday.

The party, however, is yet to announce the name of the candidate for the seat.

Tirupati, March 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Somu Veerraju has announced the party's campaign committee for the forthcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

State BJP vice president Adinarayana Reddy is the convener of the campaign committee with 14 members.

Members include Rajya Sabha MPs T.G. Venkatesh, Y.S. Chowdary, C.M. Ramesh and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Former Andhra BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, Shanatha Reddy, Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, Dasari Srinivasulu, Ravela Kishore Babu, Vakati Narayan Reddy, Chandra Mouli and Sudhish Rambhotla are the other members.

Two special invitees include Purandeswari and Satya Kumar.

And eight ex-officio invitees include V. Muraleedharan, Sunil Deodhar, Somu Veerraju, Nukala Madhkar, P.V.N. Madhav, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, V.A.V.S. Suryanarayana Raju and Lokula Gandhi.

Seven BJP leaders have been appointed as in-charges for each of the seven Assembly constituencies, who include Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy for Sarvepalli constituency and Pasupuleti Sudhakar for Gudur.

For Venkatagiri constituency, Suryanarayana has been appointed as the in-charge, Vakati Narayana Reddy for Sullurpeta, Chinnam Ramakotaiah for Sathyavedu, Sykam Jayachandra Reddy for Srikalahasti and Pardhasardi for Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the party is yet to announce the BJP's candidate for the bypoll. The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have already announced their candidates.

"Co-ordination committee with Janasena Party will be declared after the declaration of candidate," said Veerraju about the Scheduled Castes (SC) reserved constituency's by-election scheduled on April 17.

