BJP announces four candidates for West Bengal polls

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday announced four candidates for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 6, while its Central Election Committee was meeting to finalise names for the last four phases.

The BJP has fielded Chandan Mandal from Buraipur Purba, Bidhan Parui from Falta, actress Papiya Adhikari from Uluberia Dakshin and Anupam Ghosh from Jagatballavpur.