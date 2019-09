The four assembly candidates include two women - Ojasvi Mandavi to contest from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada (Scheduled Tribe) and Mimi Majumdar from Tripura's Badharghat (Scheduled Caste).

Hari N. and Yuvraj Singh have been fielded from Kerala's Pala and Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, respectively.

Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth have been named for by-election to the Rajya Sabha. Both were sitting members of the Samajwadi Party before they resigned from the party and the house and joined the BJP.