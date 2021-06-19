BJP appoints AK Sharma as vice president of UP unit

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP appointed MLC AK Sharma as vice president of the party's state unit on Saturday.



Further, Archana Mishra and Amit Balmiki have been appointed as the Pradesh Mantris.

With Uttar Pradesh slated to go to polls next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to strengthen the party's organisation in the state.

Earlier this month, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh had held review meetings with state ministers and leaders.

According to sources, based on the feedback from the review meetings, the ruling BJP has held deliberations on the party's organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

Elections to 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2022. In 2017, the BJP had registered a landslide victory polls winning over 300 seats. The Assembly polls will be the biggest litmus test of the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, the highest amongst all states. (ANI)

