BJP appoints poll in-charge and co-incharge for 4 poll-bound states

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 2nd, 2021, 21:33:04hrs
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday appointed poll in-charges and co-incharges for the upcoming assembly polls in the states of Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

According to a BJP statement, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh have been appointed poll in-charge and co-incharge respectively for Assam.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy has been appointed poll in-charge for Tamil Nadu, while former army chief and Union Minister for State General V K Singh has been made co-incharge.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan have been appointed poll in-charge and co-incharge for Kerala.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed poll in-charge for Puducherry and party spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been made poll co-incharge.

-- IANS

sbh/ash

