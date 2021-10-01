BJP appoints Vaishnav as in-charge for Dadra & Nagar Haveli LS bypoll

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The BJP on Friday appointed Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as election in-charge for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll.

BJP MLAs from Gujarat, Ganpatsinh Vasava and Piyush Desai, have been appointed election co-incharge for the bypoll.

In a statement, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP chief J.P. Nadda has appointed Vaishnav, Vasava and Desai as election in-charge and co-incharges for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll. The appointments are effective with immediate effect."