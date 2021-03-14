BJP asks EC to make Mamata Banerjee's treatment history public

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer in the state, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's treatment history at SSKM hospital to be made public.



"The alleged attack has been used to extract the maximum possible political mileage. The Election Commission of India in its report today has ruled out the possibility of any such attack. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its cadre have attempted to use the Chief Minister's purported injury which seems self-inflicted in order to gain sympathy and cause violence in different parts of the state," reads the letter from the BJP state unit.

The letter stated that TMC's allegation on BJP regarding the attack is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"It is necessary that truth be brought out before public so that staged incidents do not repeat to deceive the masses and manipulate their voting choices," it added.

On March 10, Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)