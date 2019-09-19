BJP backs Fadnavis as Chief Minister, may offer deputy to shiv Sena

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to have incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections has been categorically communicated to its ally, Shiv Sena.

With seat-sharing almost finalised, it is learnt from senior party leaders in the state that BJP is likely to agree to Shiv Sena's demand to accommodate Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, in the government if the alliance comes back to power.Sources have stated that the post of Deputy Chief Minister is likely to be considered for junior Thackeray. The solution was arrived at after BJP rejected Sena's proposal to share the Chief Minister's post for two and a half years each over the next term.Sources stated that the BJP has offered Shiv Sena the post of Deputy Chief Minister."If the arrangement gets materialised, it will be a win-win proposition for the BJP as well," state a senior Maharashtra BJP leader."We have witnessed many times where Shiv Sena acted as opposition despite being part of the government. With Thackeray as part of the government, the motormouths of the party would hesitate to speak against BJP and the government. We believe that our party will not have any problem in accepting this," said another senior party leader.The move is also being seen as an attempt by the Sena to accommodate the son of its Supremo in the government.The two parties have been striving a hard bargain over the past few months to push the alliance through in the state ahead of the assembly polls. (ANI)