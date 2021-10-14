BJP begins process of drafting manifesto for upcoming UP polls

Talking to IANS, Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs and BJP's election co-in charge for UP, Arjun Ram Meghwal, said that the party has entrusted him with the responsibility of reviewing the 2017 manifesto and taking people's suggestions for the 2022 manifesto.

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The BJP has launched the process of preparing its manifesto for next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, while a review of its past poll promises will also be carried out.

He said the manifesto will be drawn up with the common man as its focus so that the ground-level issues are incorporated.

Meghwal said that during his tours to the state, he has been taking feedback from both party leaders and common people on the extent to which the promises made in the 2017 manifesto have been fulfilled, and which issues should be incorporated in the 2022 manifesto.

He said suggestions and feedback are being collated and as the elections near, the party will set up a committee to consider these inputs and give a final shape to the manifesto for 2022.

The purpose of seeking feedback and suggestions is to energise the party workers and reach out to the people.

Meghwal is among the top party leaders entrusted with the responsibility for the state, so that they can interact with party workers and people to assess the ground situation.

The BJP had last month declared Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the state poll in-charge, with seven leaders, including Union ministers Anurag Singh Thakur and Meghwal as co-in charges, and another six as regional in-charges.

