BJP cadre upset over inclusion of 'defectors', Congress will win bye-polls: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face an internal crisis by accommodating the defectors into party fold ahead of the Assembly bye-polls.

Speaking to ANI, Rao levelled strong allegations against BJP and said, "Today BJP has lost all morality because they have indulged in corruption, defections and bribing MLAs. Prime Minister and other leaders talk about principle but what they are practising is different. When defectors are being taken into the party, obviously local people will be upset. The BJP cadre is upset. These defectors have got a very bad image and people have seen how they have behaved."



He also stated that the alleged problem within BJP will benefit the Congress.

"There is a problem in BJP and it is going to definitely benefit Congress. When the results come we will be able to do very well", Rao said.

Senior Congress leader also exuded the confidence of winning the maximum number of seats in the state during the bye-polls and added, "This is going to be a triangular fight. All are going to contest so it will be a Congress versus JDS and BJP. We will win the highest number of seats."

The bye-elections in the state will be held on October 21 to 15 constituencies after rebel Congress and JD-S rebel MLAs were disqualified by the then Speaker.

The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

