BJP cancels candidature of Kuldeep Sengar's wife

The party, two days ago, had announced the candidature of Sangeeta Sengar from Fatehpur Chaurasi seat in the upcoming panchayat elections.

Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the ticket of Sangeeta Senger, wife of former MLA and rape convict Kuldeep Senger.

Sangeeta had earlier held the post of the zila panchayat chairperson.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that a fresh panel of candidates was under consideration.

Party sources said that Sangeeta's candidature had been withdrawn after the rape victim's family threatened to launch a campaign against her in the polls.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was a BJP MLA who was expelled from the party following his conviction in a rape case.

Sangeeta Senger was made the candidate, keeping in mind the influence that her family wields in the area and the sympathy that they have earned after Kuldeep Senger's arrest in April 2018.

Many still believe that he is innocent and has been framed by political rivals.

Kuldeep Senger, sentenced to life in jail, was disqualified as the member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly last year in February.

He is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

--IANS

amita/skp/