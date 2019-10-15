BJP cannot teach nationalism to Haryana: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala

By Pragya Kaushika

(Jind) Haryana [India], Oct 15 (ANI): In a major attack on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top leadership and it's plank of nationalism, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday courted controversy by rubbishing Gujarat's contribution to the armed forces and saying, "BJP cannot teach nationalism to Haryana."

"BJP cannot teach nationalism to Haryana. Our state has given most martyrs in the country and the number of jawans who were martyred on borders is way more than the number of Gujarati people who have joined the army. There is not a single village that does not give a martyr. Be it China and Pakistan border, every tenth soldier is from Haryana," Chautala said while speaking to ANI in Jind.He also rubbished claims that his political quarter was seeking the vote of its predominantly Jaat vote bank. "Today, the debate is of Haryana versus non-Haryana. Mota bhai, chota bhai, who are outsiders come and talk about residents of Haryana. People will give them a befitting reply in forthcoming polls," Chautala stated when questioned about the Jaat versus non-Jaat vote consolidation in the upcoming elections.On the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) being pushed by the BJP across the country, Chautala maintained that it was not required in Haryana. "How relevant is the implementation of NRC? We do not stand close to international borders. If there has been an infiltration, then it was facilitated by Khattar then. Had it been Uttar Pradesh, I still understand that NRC is required," he said.The JJP leader also claimed that the party's first full-fledged assembly polls will prove to be a watershed moment for the state. "Today BJP is underestimating us. In the beginning, we thought we were strong on 35 seats, now I think the tally has gone up and our cadre is confident of a win."Commenting on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's dig at him, Chautala quickly stated that the patriarch is nervous."When he (Manohar Lal Khattar) wakes, he starts tweeting about me. Yesterday morning, the Chief Minister had tweeted about me calling JJP -- Jamanat Jabt Party. This is what INLD and Randeep Surjewala has said about us during Jind by-polls. BJP is underestimating us," the JJP leader added."When he came to Uchana, he was so nervous that he announced elections on February 21. This nervousness is evident on his face. He calls me Gappu, I think he is the biggest Gappu as he keeps making false claims regarding development," the leader further said.Chautala also launched an attack on BJP and the discipline it boasts of. "It is surprising that in public meeting of national president, Chief Minister and the state president are not going. Even in the manifesto, national president picture is smaller than that of Chief Minister's and Modi ji's," said the leader.He also indicated that the issue of development was being put forth by the BJP as it wanted to run away from facing relevant issues. "However, the most important topic today is unemployment. Crime against women, we are fourth in the country. Criminals have made this state home. All they say about women's safety is they have opened women police stations. Gurgaon is among the top 20 states considered unsafe for women in the world," he said.Polling in Haryana is scheduled to take place on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)