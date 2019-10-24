'BJP can't form govt without our help': Shiv Sena leader

Mumbai: Most exit polls conducted after the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-led NDA. In spite of that, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made a statement that BJP would not be able to form the next government without the support of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

The senior Sena leader also said that his party would bag 100 out of the total 124 seats it had contested. The BJP had contested 164 seats, which include candidates of smaller allies fighting on its lotus symbol, out of the total 288 seats in the state.

While most of the exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led alliance comprising the Sena and other parties, at least one such prediction gave the BJP a near-majority on its own. It predicted whopping 142 seats for the BJP and 102 for the Shiv Sena. The majority mark in the state is 145. "The BJP cannot form the next government without the help of the Shiv Sena, even if it wins only 4-5 seats," Raut said.