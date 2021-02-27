BJP can't threaten me by sending ED, CBI ahead of assembly polls: Abhishek Banerjee

West Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], February 28 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress leader and a Member of Parliament, Abhishek Banerjee has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that BJP can't threaten him by sending Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.



"Do they (BJP) think they can threaten me by sending ED, CBI just like they did to one (Suvendu Adhikari) and make me join BJP like him? We are both human but there is a difference in the spine. He (Suvendu) sold his spine but my spine is not for sale. You can't buy it," said TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee while addressing a rally in West Midnapur on Saturday.

Banerjee said that he will continue to chant Jai hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Medinipur even if his throat is cut.

"Even if my throat is cut, I will keep chanting Jai hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Medinipur, Mamata Banerjee zindabad, and Trinamool Congress zindabad. So there is no point in threatening me," Banerjee said.

Earlier on February 21, CBI served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.

"At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," tweeted Abhishek Banerjee.

Regarding this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the people of Bengal cannot be intimidated by jail.

In another crucial development, CBI had also issued summons to Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in connection with the coal scam case.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

