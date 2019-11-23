BJP carried out 'furgical' strike in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday attacked BJP's move to form the government with a faction of NCP as a "furgical strike" and termed it a repeat of what had happened in Haryana after assembly polls.

"Like in the case of a surgical strike on Pakistan they had called a cabinet meeting, today also they called another to conduct a 'furgical' strike today (in Maharashtra). Shivsena does whatever it does openly while you (BJP) sabotage....Here too they have done exactly what they did in Haryana with the Congress," Thackeray told reporters here.Thackeray, in the joint press conference with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said the situation is getting hysterical ever since Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra earlier today."Earlier EVM 'khel' was going on and now this is new khel. From here onwards I don't think elections are even needed. Everyone knows what Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did when betrayed and attacked from behind," Thackeray told reporters."Let them try to break Shiv Sena MLAs, we will not keep quiet," he added.BJP's move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday. Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had said there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats while 44 seats went to Congress in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths. (ANI)