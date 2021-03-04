BJP CEC meeting on to finalise candidates for Bengal, Assam polls

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting started on Thursday evening to finalise party candidates for the first two phases of the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam. The meeting was still going on at the time of publishing this report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national President J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Jual Oram, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bihar minister Shahnawaz Hussain, among others, were present in the meeting being held at the party headquarters here.