BJP central leadership summons Uttarakhand CM to Delhi ahead of Assembly polls

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to Delhi today.



All the programs scheduled by the state Chief Minister's Office (CMO) for Wednesday have been postponed. He will leave for the national capital at 10:30 am.

The significance of the call by the BJP high command could be gauged by the fact that the state is slated to go to Assembly polls next year. Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats.

It is to mention that the party unit in the state held 'Chintan Baithak' to chalk out a strategy for upcoming elections in the state.

The three-day meeting took place in Ramnagar from June 27 to June 29, and party leaders were scheduled to deliberate and finalise programs that will be held every month in the run-up to the polls.

Sources in the party said that the Gangotri Assembly seat is being considered for the Chief Minister to contest.

On March 10, the Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the CM, a day after former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the top post. (ANI)