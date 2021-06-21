BJP chief of Alipurduar district in Bengal joins TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): Over a month after Trinamool Congress returned to power in West Bengal with a thumping majority, BJP's Alipurduar district chief Ganga Prasad Sharma joined the party.



Sharma joined the TMC party in the presence of TMC leaders Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mukul Roy in Kolkata on Monday.

Sharma told ANI that there were some differences between him and BJP.

"That is why I chose to resign from BJP and join TMC," he said.

He alleged that ticket distribution during assembly polls was done by only a few senior state leaders or those working in the state and demanded the resignation of Kailash Vijayvargiya, party general secretary in charge of Bengal.

"During assembly elections in the state, ticket distribution was done by only 2-4 top leaders without taking prior suggestions," he alleged.

He also referred to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged that when he was in TMC, "several TMC leaders got engulfed in false cases".

"When he is in BJP, we all can see what is going on in the state," Sharma said. (ANI)

