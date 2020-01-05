BJP condemns JNU violence

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The BJP condemned the violence unleashed in the JNU campus on Sunday evening that left many students, including girls, and teachers injured.

The BJP's official Twitter handle said: "We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education."

Opposition parties and anti-CAA campaigners have been accusing the ABVP and the ruling BJP of unleashing the violence.

Police have stepped in and prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area. pvn/vd