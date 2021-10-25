BJP, Cong trade barbs over vandalisation of Prakash Jha's set

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who has often been vocal against right wing politics, called the Bajrang Dal a "group of goons".

Bhopal, Oct 25 (IANS) A day after a group of Bajrang Dal members created a ruckus on the set of web-series 'Ashram-3' in Bhopal and smeared ink on its director Prakash Jha, a political war broke out between the BJP and the Congress over the issue on Monday.

Attacking Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Singh said, "how long will people of the state tolerate such goons?"

"Bajrang Dal, an outfit of the RSS has become a group of goons. It can be seen here in Bhopal," Digvijaya Singh said while reacting to the controversy of 'Ashram-3' shooting in Bhopal.

Singh said that Bhopal has become one of the prominent location for film shooting. "Prakash Jha is a popular director. Bhopal police should have provided security to him," Singh added.

Responding to Digvijaya Singh's remarks, BJP MLA (Hujur-Bhopal) Rameshwar Sharma said, "Will those who are making web-series on Ashram dare to make a film ever on Madrasa?"

Earlier on Monday, Narottam Mishra objected to the 'Ashram-3' shooting alleging that director Prakash Jha is portraying a bad image of Hindu culture and it will not be tolerated.

He also said that the state government will introduce some changes with regard to giving permission to film shootings in Madhya Pradesh. He said film directors now would have to submit a copy of the script to the administration to seek permission for shooting.

--IANS

pd/skp/bg