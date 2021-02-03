BJP, CPM understanding is reason for Shivashankar's bail: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (IANS) Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has charged that a clandestine political understanding between the CPM and the BJP is the reason for M Shivashankar, suspended Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, getting bail in the dollar smuggling case.

Congress leader Chennithala, who is undertaking the "Aiswarya Kerala Yatra", while speaking to IANS over telephone said, " The bail of Shivashankar was on expected lines. The customs department has not properly argued in the case in the high court on Wednesday and this shows that the BJP government at the Centre is influencing the customs department. There is no logic in this other than the understanding between the BJP and CPM and this is a nexus they are into for a Congress Mukt state which both the parties have been aiming for."