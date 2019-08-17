BJP delegation led by Arun Singh to visit China on August 24

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by party's national general secretary Arun Singh will visit China on August 24.

The delegation comprising five MPs among other leaders will meet the leaders of the Chinese ruling Communist Party.



This assumes significance in the wake of the expected visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India later this year.

It is worth recalling that soon after the Dokalam incident, senior Communist Party leader and Politbureau member Li Xi had visited India. Li had even visited the BJP office.

The Communist party leader had also held talks with several Congress leaders.

A BJP delegation comprising its then president Nitin Gadkari had also visited China. (ANI)

