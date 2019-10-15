BJP delegation meets President Kovind over Murshidabad triple murder case

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising of National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and party leaders SS Ahluwalia and Mukul Roy met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday over Murshidabad triple murder case.

Three people including a child were murdered by unknown miscreants on October 8 in Jiyaganj area of Murshidabad, West Bengal.



The deceased were identified as Bandhuprakash Pal (35), his wife Beauty Mondal Pal (30) and son Angan Bandhu Pal (8).

BJP and RSS leaders have said that Bandhu Prakash Pal was an RSS worker, a claim which West Bengal Police has denied.

According to police, the main accused in the case has been arrested.

Murshidabad SP Mukesh Kumar had said: "The accused has been identified as Utpal Behera and he has confessed to killing Pal, his wife and child." (ANI).