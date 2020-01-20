BJP delegation to visit Rajgarh in MP

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A day after a clash broke out between BJP workers and police in Rajgarh, a delegation of the party is on its way to visit the area to take stock of the situation.

The delegation includes Bansi Lal Gurjar, Usha Thakur and Jitu Jirati.



In a video, Rajgarh Collector Nivedita was seen preventing BJP workers from holding a demonstration in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Rajgarh on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered for violation of Section 144 in Rjagarh. In total, 124 persons have been named in the FIR and 17 people have been arrested.

Moreover, an FIR has been registered against two persons for hitting and pulling the hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma during the demonstration. One of the accused has been arrested.

On Sunday, there was a clash between police and BJP workers, who were carrying out a 'Tiranga rally' in support of the CAA, in Rajgarh.

According to police, permission was not granted for the rally due to the imposition of Section 144 in the region. However, the BJP workers and local leaders carried out the rally without permission. (ANI)

