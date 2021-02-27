BJP demands disqualification of AAP candidate in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the cancellation of the candidature of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Dhirendra Kumar, from the Election Commission for concealing information in his poll affidavit.

According to the BJP, there are criminal cases registered against Kumar which he failed to disclose in his poll affidavit. Kumar is contesting from East Delhi's Kalyanpuri corporation ward for the upcoming by-elections in five municipal wards in the national capital slated for February 28.