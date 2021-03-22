BJP demands narco test of Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh

"If they are speaking the truth, they should go for narco test, everything will be clear. Even Sitaji had to undergo agni pariksha, so why the chief minister and the home minister are hesitant to go for a narco test," Kadam told ANI."He (Param Bir Singh) wrote this letter after his transfer so we must know what was his motive behind this letter, what political pressure was on him," he asked.Earlier, he had asked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar if he was threatened by the state home minister following which he changed his statement on Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.In a tweet, the BJP MLA said: "Yesterday afternoon, Sharad Pawar said about Anil Deshmukh that the allegations made against him are serious. CM will decide on this. But a few hours later, Sharad Pawar came to the rescue of Deshmukh in the night.""The whole country is trying to know what happened from afternoon to night that Sharad Pawar had to change the stand? Did Anil Deshmukh threaten during this time? That the NCP and the big faces are involved in this recovery? That is, those who have got a share in the recovery? And he will also make their names public?""Is this the reason Sharad Pawar had to say at night that he would not take action against Deshmukh?" he questioned further.When asked about BJP's demand of Deshmukh's resignation, Pawar said, "If you see the former commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister...From 6th-16th February, Mr Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital because of coronavirus.""It is clear that during the period about which the allegations were made, Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised. As this is clear, such demands hold no power," he added.Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds". (ANI)